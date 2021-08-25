We’re obsessed with YouTuber Zoe Sugg’s gorgeous nursery makeover

British YouTubers Zoe Sugg (otherwise known as Zoella) and Alfie Deyes are about to become parents as they look forward to the birth of their first child who is due to arrive this autumn.

Getting ready for their new little bundle of joy, the social media sensations have transformed their baby’s space into the most adorable little nursery, which is giving us major Scandinavian/90’s vibes!

Before

After

Expectant mum Zoe uploaded a vlog today, documenting the whole process and included some super satisfying before and after clips.

Beforehand, the spare room in their modernised Georgian mansion had quite a colourful aesthetic. The walls were painted a vibrant teal colour and the decor was quirky and mature.

Before

After

Now though, this little nursery is definitely more of a pastel paradise! The influencers have chosen to strip things back, painting the walls a neutral white colour, accented by a sweet duck egg blue which covered the skirting boards, bookshelves, wardrobe, fireplace and door.

They also included a fun, patterned wallpaper to cover one side of the room, adding a lovely pop of colour.

As for furnishings, Zoe and Alfie opted for mid-century chic, with a stunning mahogany dressing/changing table and a simple white framed cot both from Pottery Barn Kids. To complete the room, they added a lush canopy to hang over their baby girl’s cot, along with a sweet little gallery wall featuring some truly special prints and illustrations.

It won’t be long now until these two have a tiny tot of their own to help fill out the space, as Zoe has previously revealed that she’s due to give birth in September.

Announcing the wonderful news that she was expecting this past March, Zoe shared a gorgeous video montage to Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey thus far. “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September,” 31-year-old Zoe wrote in the caption.