Laura Whitmore shared her groovy maternity style in new bump pics

Mum-to-be Laura Whitmore is absolutely glowing in her latest Instagram post where she shows off her stunning maternity style and of course her growing baby bump.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, 35-year-old Laura shared a selfie showing off her groovy outfit which she wore while filming an upcoming episode of Celebrity Juice.

“First record of new series of #CelebJuice in the bag!!! SO much fun,” Laura excitedly wrote alongside her stylish snaps, where she’s seen wearing a brown leather plunging dress from Zara, with a pink and cream 70’s inspired shirt by Emilio Pucci layered underneath.

Laura finished off the look with a strappy pair of gold platform heels. There’s no dyeing that Laura certainly has that enviable pregnancy glow, as the outfit perfectly compliments her growing baby bump, while still helping her look effortlessly stylish.

It seems we’re not the only ones who think so either, as many of Laura’s friends and fans rushed to the comment section to sing her praises.

Laura’s Celebrity Juice co-star Emily Atack hilariously commented, “My beautiful angel with her beautiful potato,” followed by three red heart emojis.

Reality star Vicky Pattison sweetly wrote, “You are STUNNING.”

Meanwhile one fan questioned when we can expect this episode of Celebrity Juice to air, to which Laura happily replied, “April”.

Laura famously filmed the entirety of her first season on Celebrity Juice hiding her pregnancy, while she was still in her first trimester.

However, the mum-to-be finally shared the exciting news that she and husband, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling were expecting their first child together this past December.

“I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura excitedly announced.