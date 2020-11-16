We’re in love with Michelle Keegan’s fabulous loungewear collection

The former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan has brought out a fabulous new clothing collection full of lovely knits and comfy loungewear, and it’s fair to say we want it all!

The 33-year-old actress previously released a clothing line with very.co.uk, including glamorous dresses and floral prints, however this time she’s playing to her audience — predominantly those of us in lockdown.

With the year we’ve had, there really is nothing we love more at the moment than a bit of home comforts. That’s why this collection really couldn’t have come at a better time.

The new line features plenty of neutral tones and patterns, making sure there’s something to suit everyone, with blush pink, black and white being the main colour palette.

Some of our favourite pieces include the gorgeous ribbed knitted loungewear set, which looks so comfy we can see ourselves wearing it every single day. Other firm favourites are the dusky pink knitted cardigan, and the black and white star-print pyjama set.

We absolutely adore the teddy joggers, which are crafted from a cosy teddy material and include an elastic waistband, with cuffed ankles and two side pockets. We can already picture yourselves popping out to the shops in these boys…

Why not mix it up a bit though, and opt for these stylish blush-pink leopard print loungewear set, which will only cost you £25.

That’s the best thing about this collection — the fact that everything is so reasonably priced. With prices ranging from £20 to £40 you really can’t go wrong.