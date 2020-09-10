We’re in love with Lily’s vintage Dior dress for Las Vegas wedding

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor, David Harbour had a secret wedding in Las Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator to officiate and an In-N-Out reception of burgers and chips. Honestly, sounds like fun!

What really blew us away though, was Lily’s stunning 60’s inspired look. The 35-year-old singer wore a gorgeous Dior dress, which hit just above her knees with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder cap sleeves.

There were two rows of black buttons lining the front of the dress, accompanied by a white, skinny belt which cinched Lily in at the waist. She completed her vintage look with black suede platform heels and a knee-length veil, which was clipped into her beehive hair-do.

The newly-weds couldn’t have looked any happier in the photos they shared on social media on Wednesday evening. 45-year-old actor David Harbour was the first to break the news, when he posted this fantastic image of himself carrying his new bride, outside the wedding chapel with their iconic Elvis Presely impersonator posing in the foreground.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” David wrote.

This is Lily’s second marriage, her first being to Sam Cooper, who she wed in 2011 and shares two children with, eight-year-old Ethel and seven-year-old Marnie.