We’re howling: this lad got stuck in child’s swing after a night out

Ever get those nostalgic urges for all the things we used to play on as kids? The joys of slides, jungle gyms, see-saws?

Well this 20-year-old has a love of swings. So much so that he got stuck in a swing made for toddlers.

First SNT job of the day, young male trapped in swing! Job for @SuffolkFire No injuries, no damage to swing but a very grateful & embarrassed male! pic.twitter.com/b2MZCBFbir — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) 23 May 2018

Apparently returning home from a night on the town, the young man apparently got an urge to return to the days fo his childhood- promptly forgetting that his backside as grown quiet a bit since then.

After getting lodged in the swing at approximately 5 am. The local fire brigade arrived at 7.50 to free the embarrassed lad.

When the "shove and pull" method failed to free him, the firefighters turned to a trusty screwdriver. After climbing out of the dismantled swing, the "grateful but embarrassed" man shook hands with the bemused rescue services.

The team then put the swing back together for more appropriately sized players.

When asked what the lesson of the story ws on Twitter, the Ipswitch police department hilariously replied with; "Always use age appropriate play equipment"

Always use age appropriate play equipment — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) 23 May 2018

It will be a while before he lives that one down!