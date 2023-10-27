Well-known faces step out for the launch of Bellamianta’s Christmas Gift Sets

It's the most fabulous time of the year, and Bellamianta is here to ensure your holiday glow and makeup prowess are nothing short of perfection. Launching their Christmas gifting in the surroundings of the beautiful Georgian residence that is No.25 Fitzwilliam Place, Bellamianta were joined by a host of beauty enthusiasts eager to try out some of the brands bestsellers and new products.

Hosted by Melanie Morris, guests experienced a stunning 3-course dinner and champagne reception. Joining CEO of Bellamianta, Linda Stinson, were Sophie Murray, Ashley Kehoe, and Dominique Nugent. RTE 2FM’s Laura Fox, and Presenter Elaine Crowley. Stylist Roxanne Parker, Presenter and Author Andrea Hayes, Debbie O’Donnell, Pamela Laird, Mandy Maher and Fashion Designer Aisling Kavanagh. Makeup Artists Paula Callan, Ben Sun, Paddy McGurgan and Michelle Field. Model Jeanni Mulder, Irish Beauty Fairy Sally Foran, Ava Kaiser, Annette Kelly, Laura Kelly, Mary Lee Lally, Lorna Spaine, Kate Gallagher and Holly Chesney.

Bellamianta’s Christmas gifting features the Dazzling Desires 6-Piece Beauty Set, Radiant Glow 3-Piece Tanning Set and Timeless Tanning Pharmacy Exclusive 4-Piece Set, which will illuminate as brilliantly as the twinkling lights. Get ready to shine and shimmer!

Linda Stinson – Picture Brian McEvoy

Ashley Kehoe – Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Lee – Picture Brian McEvoy