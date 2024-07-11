Weekend breaks in Liverpool never looked better as Dalata Hotel Group opens new hotel

Dalata Hotel Group Plc (“Dalata” or “the Group”), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, has created 75 new jobs with the opening of a 268-guestroom hotel in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

The 4-star Maldron Hotel Liverpool is Dalata Hotel Group’s first hotel in the city, providing an epic basecamp for guests, perfectly located on Park Lane and just a four-minute walk from the Liverpool One retail paradise and 15 minutes from Lime Street Station.

The hotel boasts stylish and exceptionally comfortable bedrooms and includes a bar, restaurant and an onsite gym. This is the Group’s 55th hotel and is one of four new hotels opening this year across the UK, further expanding Dalata’s portfolio in the region, which includes 4 hotels in Manchester.

It also features the brand’s popular Grain & Grill restaurant, which offers a carefully chosen selection of favourite dishes, and a Red Bean Roastery coffee dock, serving quality and freshly prepared barista coffee.

Designed to a BREEAM Excellent rating, this means the hotel’s sustainability certification places it in the top 10% of new non-domestic buildings in the UK for best practise when it comes to its environmental performance.

Maldron Hotel Liverpool General Manager, Kirsty Monington said the hotel and its location will act as the perfect base from which guests can enjoy all that Liverpool has to offer.

She said: “Maldron Hotel Liverpool is the perfect choice for both leisure and business travellers.

“With a dedicated meeting and events floor encompassing three meeting rooms equipped with Clevertouch technology, and with the hotel being situated just eight miles from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we are a stand-out choice for corporate guests.

“Located adjacent to the M&S Bank Arena and Albert Docks, the hotel is also a perfect choice for guests attending concerts and other events taking place in the city. With Liverpool and Everton’s football stadiums close by, the hotel is also ideally located for sports fans.

“A trip to Liverpool wouldn’t be complete without a Beatles pilgrimage and the hotel is within easy reach of Matthew Street and lots of great attractions celebrating John, Paul, George and Ringo.”

Dalata Hotel Group CEO, Dermot Crowley said the Group is thrilled to open a new hotel in a city with such strong Irish connections.

He said: “We are proud to take our Maldron Hotel brand to Merseyside. Liverpool is an exciting city, and we are confident our new hotel will be extremely popular with our guests and represent an excellent opportunity for Dalata.

“The opening of Maldron Hotel Liverpool is further proof of Dalata’s commitment to our UK expansion, and we are excited about the upcoming openings in London and Brighton.

“Liverpool was a key city for us as part of our expansion strategy and this successful opening is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our outstanding team at Maldron Hotel Liverpool.

We look forward to welcoming guests today and over the coming months, to experience Dalata’s heart of hospitality.”

The newly opened hotel has a contemporary ground floor lobby with convenient self-check-in pods, a spacious dining and bar area and a well-equipped fitness suite.

Maldron Hotel Liverpool also boasts comfortable and stylish rooms, including deluxe double bedrooms, deluxe single rooms, executive king rooms and accessible rooms, all complete with rainfall showers, modern wooden floors, air-conditioning and USBC charge points.

As part of the company’s ambitious UK growth strategy, Dalata Hotel Group will open two additional Maldron Hotels in prime locations at Shoreditch in South Central London and in Brighton over the coming months.

For more information and to book your next stay in Liverpool, visit maldronhotels.com/liverpool.