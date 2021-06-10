Weekend Bake: This delightful Banoffee Pie recipe is easy peasy

This weekend is set to be an absolute scorcher with temperatures reaching upwards of 24 degrees. That can mean only one thing — it’s time to pull out the barbecue, whip up a batch of sangria and put together a simple summer dessert!

If you’re trying to think of a fuss-free, quick and easy dessert option to accompany the many cocktails and hot dogs you’re bound to consume this weekend, the look no further!

This simple Banoffee Pie recipe is an absolute classic and takes no time at all, only requiring eight basic ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your store cupboard or fridge.

It really is the perfect dish to make and bring with you if you’re stopping by a small garden party, or find yourself throwing an impromptu neighbourhood bash!

Serves: 12

Prep time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

For the base:

100g butter, melted

250g digestive biscuits, crushed

For the caramel:

100g butter

100g dark brown soft sugar

397g can Carnation Condensed Milk

For the top:

4 small bananas

300ml carton whipping cream, lightly whipped

Grated chocolate

Method:

Tip the biscuit crumbs into a bowl. Add the butter and mix in. Spoon the crumbs into the base and about halfway up the sides of the tin to make a pie shell. Chill for 10 minutes.

Melt the butter and sugar into a non-stick saucepan over a low heat, stirring all the time until the sugar has dissolved. Add the condensed milk and bring to a rapid boil for about a minute, stirring all the time for a thick golden caramel. Spread the caramel over the base, cool and then chill for about 1 hour, until firm or until ready to serve.

Carefully lift the pie from the tin and place on a serving plate. Slice the bananas and layer on top of the caramel and then spread the whipped cream on top of the banana layer.

Decorate with the grated chocolate and enjoy!