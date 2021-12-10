Weekend Bake: How to make a Christmas Cranberry Cheesecake

If you’re in the mood for a spot of baking this weekend, then we highly recommend whipping up this deliciously festive cranberry cheesecake recipe, courtesy of Nestle Carnation.

Not only is it absolutely delicious — with that silky smooth filling, that crunchy nutty base and that tart berry topping — but it’s also incredibly easy to make.

Plus, if the thought of preparing a dessert on Christmas Day is stressing you out, then this is the perfect make-ahead option!

Serves: 10

Prep time: 30 mins

Set time: 2-4 hours

Ingredients:

200g shortbread or digestive biscuits, crushed

40g butter, melted

450g can Carnation Condensed Milk Light

300g tub full fat soft cheese

juice 2 large lemons

300g pack frozen (and defrosted) or fresh cranberries

100g caster sugar

Method:

Mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter then lightly press into the tin. Chill for 10 minutes.

Beat the condensed milk and cream cheese together until completely smooth. Add the lemon juice and combine thoroughly (watch the mixture thicken!). Spread the creamy filling over the base. Chill for 2-4 hours.

Tumble the berries into a small pan with the sugar and 100ml water, cover and simmer for 5 minutes until the berries are soft and pulpy. Push the mixture through a sieve and chill the cranberry coulis until ready to serve.

Remove the cheesecake from the tin and place on a serving plate. Gently pour the cranberry coulis over the cheesecake, spreading out to the edges to serve.