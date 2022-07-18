Wedding Bells: The famous couples who got married in Las Vegas

Few things get us more excited on Monday morning than news of an adorable celebrity wedding, which is why we couldn’t be more delighted for long-time lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

This famous pair got their second chance at love and tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, they aren’t the only celebrity couple to take their relationship to the next level in the Little White Chapel.

As it happens, many famous faces have said I do in Sin City over the years, including Vegas alum, Elvis Presley!

Here’s the rundown on the celebrity couples who have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Lily Allen and David Harbour (2020)

Credit: David Harbour Instagram

In September 2020, British singer-songwriter Lily Allen married her beau, Stranger Things actor David Harbour in a Las Vegas chapel, complete with an Elvis impersonator to officiate. Afterwards the pair were joined by Lily’s daughters, Ethel and Marnie, before stopping by fast-food restaurant, In-N-Out, for a dinner reception.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (2019)

Credit: ETonline

The Game of Thrones star first started dating the Jonas Brothers singer in 2016, before getting engaged the following year. While it’s widely known that the pair tied the knot during a lavish, star-studded ceremony in the south of France, they also made their nuptials nearly two months previously in Vegas, with Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin serving as witnesses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (2022)

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star famously got ‘fake married’ to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this year. The famous couple found themselves in Las Vegas dying to tie the knot but unable to procure a marriage license after midnight, so they decided to get illegally married anyway.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (2002)

Credit: Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

The same year that Gellar and Prinze starred as love interests, Fred and Daphne in the film adaption of Scooby-Doo, they also made a big change in their personal lives, tying the knot during a small Las Vegas wedding ceremony, which took place one month before their much larger celebrations in Mexico.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (1987)

Credit: Demi Moore Instagram

Former Hollywood power couple, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas in November, 1987. The pair decided to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage, however, they share three daughters together and remain on good terms.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (2004)

Britney’s first marriage was to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in a Las Vegas Little White Wedding Chapel. However, the marriage was fairly short-lived, lasting only 55 hours before being annulled due to Britney reportedly not understanding her actions.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley (1967)

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll tied the knot with his love Priscilla during an intimate Las Vegas wedding, which took place in the Aladdin Hotel, followed by a brief press conference and a champagne breakfast reception, where they were joined by 100 guests.