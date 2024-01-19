Web searches surge for winter hair & skincare solutions

Has your hair been left feeling worse for wear during this chilly weather? Well, you’re not alone.

As we’ve been facing an unrelenting cold snap this past while, people have been turning up the heating at home, but this has had adverse effects on the hair and skin of many of us around the country.

While we’ve been struggling with the coldness and now battling the negative impacts central heating has on our hair and skin, there has been an increased need for home remedies to help us feel and look like ourselves again.

According to Irish digital marketing agency, VROOM Digital, the assumed rise in central heating usage during the current cold weather has prompted a significant increase in online searches over the past week for dry hair, dry skin, dandruff, and dry scalp solutions.

The winter weather, known for its harshness, tends to strip away natural moisture, meaning people are left to seek effective solutions that will combat dryness and associated issues online.

It has been revealed that ‘sensitive skin,’ is a common concern during colder months, and has seen a remarkable spike of +300% in searches, indicating a widespread need for solutions tailored to delicate skin types.

As well as this, the search for effective ‘moisturisers’ has risen by 200%, proving that people are hunting for products that can provide much-needed hydration in the face of challenging weather conditions.

There has been a 100% increase in the query, ‘how to get rid of dry scalp’, with individuals actively seeking ways to alleviate discomfort and restore balance to their scalp health. On top of this, ‘dandruff causes’ has also had a 50% rise in searches.

It seems like people nationwide are doing their best to practise self-care as topics such as ‘hair masks’, ‘dandruff solutions’, and the ‘best moisturisers for dry skin’ have also been researched.

The use of central heating during the winter months can lead to dry and irritated skin as it reduces indoor humidity. This dry air affects hair, causing brittleness and an itchy scalp with potential dandruff.

To counteract this dryness, using humidifiers, applying hydrating skincare and hair care products, staying hydrated, and limiting hot showers are simple ways to help maintain the health and moisture balance of your hair and skin.