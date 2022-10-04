We swear by these top tips to keep your wooden floors pristine

When it comes to interior design, we know how stressful it can be making sure that everything is perfect! If you are decorating your ‘forever home’, you want to make long-lasting choices – decisions that will stand the test of time so that you won’t need to worry about refurbishing any time soon.

We know that when it comes to choosing the perfect flooring for your home, many people decide against hardwood floors, as it is presumed that they require too much upkeep and are not worth the effort. However, this is a myth!

In reality, hardwood floors are your best option when it comes to longevity. Yes, they need a bit of love from time to time, but as long as you know how to keep them in tip-top shape, then you will have nothing to worry about.

Charlie Hamilton, the Managing Director of flooring specialist Canadia, has devised a clever list of do’s and don’ts regarding the upkeep of your wooden floors, and we have found these tips to be incredibly helpful! If you want the best out of your woodwork, then this is what you need to do:

Use the right tools

With hardwood floors, sweeping brushes just won’t cut it! In fact, they will make things worse for your floors, as the dirt and dust will be swept into the flooring’s cracks and will gather up over time. Instead, Charlie recommends that you invest in a good-quality vacuum cleaner (or hoover, depending on which part of the country you are from!). We would also recommend hoovering daily, especially if you have children or pets in the house. You’d be surprised at how quickly the dirt can build up!

Go easy on the mop

Once you have used the vacuum cleaner, it might be a good idea to give your floors a quick wash with your mop, to ensure that your floors stay clean and shiny. Although washing hardwood floors is incredibly important, it is also crucial to know that you should not use too much water when doing it. Charlie notes that you should always squeeze the excess water from your mop as much as possible before applying it to your flooring, as an overuse of water can cause long-term damage. If you are struggling to figure out the correct amount of water to use, then a microfibre mop might be the perfect match for you, as they retain just the right amount of water.

Got a spill? Clean it up ASAP

Sounds simple, but it is an extremely important tip! If you have little ones in the house (or if you are just clumsy yourself), then it is highly likely that your floors will be subjected to lots of spillages. Although hardwood floors are brilliant when it comes to durability, there is only so much they can take before the damage begins to show. To keep your floors in top condition, Charlie insists that you should clean up any spillages as soon as they occur. Just like the excess water in a mop, a lingering liquid spillage can end up doing harmful damage to your flooring. Simply wipe the mess away with paper towels, and you can continue on with your day. No mess, no fuss!

Be careful with cleaners

Picking the right cleaning products is crucial! Hardwood floors tend to get on well with cleaning products that are not abrasive, meaning that they will be gentle on your flooring whilst also giving the surface the cleanse that it needs. If you choose an abrasive cleaning product, it will only cause wear-and-tear over time and will destroy your beautiful hardwood floors. Always make sure that you choose the right product for you, and if in doubt, ask around for the best cleaning product for hardwood floors. Give your flooring the TLC it deserves!

Re-sanding is worth it

Although it can be a hassle at times, re-sanding your hardwood floors does make a difference! After a few years of use, your floors can begin to look a bit tiresome and lackluster, losing the shine they once had. To help restore their prime appearance, Charlie recommends re-sanding your hardwood floors once every few years. Don’t worry, this will not cause them any damage – instead, it removes the top surface of the flooring, which is where all of the shoe marks and stains stick to. If you want that extra-added shine after your floors have been re-sanded, you can then layer them with an oil or lacquer to give them a glossy finish. They will look as good as new!