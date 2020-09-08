We reveal the costs behind 8 of the most expensive homes on TV

As Million Dollar Beach House hits the screens looking to rival Selling Sunset for being the most expensive, drama filled show on Netflix. Ideal Heating have compared the stats behind the scenes of 8 of the most expensive properties from the small screen. From square footage to the number of bedrooms and how much the homes annual heating bills might cost.

Most expensive: Davina's $75 million Coldwater Canyon listing is the most expensive property on the reality tv show real estate list. With 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, they North Beverley Hills Drive home would also set you back an estimated £6,620 in energy bills. In comparison to a 4-bed home that would be 1,064% more and with a large pool to heat too, the costs could go even higher.

Explore some of the most expensive properties across Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Beach house below:

Beverly Grove $10 million listing

image via

Show: Selling Sunset

Location: Beverly Grove, Hollywood Hills

Size: 9,993 sq ft

No bedrooms: 4

No bathrooms: 5

Value: $10,690,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £4,239

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 682%

Southampton Estate $23 million listing

Image via

Show: Million Dollar Beach House

Location: Southampton, Hamptons

Size: 15,352 sq ft

No bedrooms: 10

No bathrooms: 14.5

Value: $22,750,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £4,342

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 698%

Coldwater Canyon $75 million listing

Link to property / Embed code for above image

Show: Selling Sunset

Location: North Beverly Hills Drive, LA

Size: 15,605 sq ft (18,000 inc guest house)

No bedrooms: 9

No bathrooms: 12

Value: $75,000,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £6,620

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 1064%

Westhampton Beach Village $22 million listing

Image via

Show: Million Dollar Beach House

Location: Bridgehampton, Hamptons

Size: 13,200 sq ft

No bedrooms: 8

No bathrooms: 16

Value: $22,000,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £5,600

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 900%

Hillside Drive $40 million listing

Image via

Show: Selling Sunset

Location: Hillside Drive, Hollywood Hills

Size: 20,000 sq ft

No bedrooms: 5

No bathrooms: 9

Value: $40,000,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £5,656

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 909%

Southampton New Build $20 million listing

Image via

Show: Million Dollar Beach House

Location: Southampton, Hamptons

Size: 16,000 sq ft

No bedrooms: 9

No bathrooms: 12.5

Value: $19,900,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £4,525

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 727%

Miller Place $6 million listing

Property details via

Show: Selling Sunset

Location: Miller Place, Hollywood Hills

Size: 3,000 sq ft

No bedrooms: 4

No bathrooms: 3.5

Value: $6,000,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £1,273

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 205%

Westhampton Beach Compound $28 million listing

Show: Million Dollar Beach House

Location: Southampton, Hamptons

Size: 12,000 sq ft

No bedrooms: 9

No bathrooms: 8.5

Value: $28,000,000

Estimated annual energy bills: £5,090

Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 818%