We reveal the costs behind 8 of the most expensive homes on TV
As Million Dollar Beach House hits the screens looking to rival Selling Sunset for being the most expensive, drama filled show on Netflix. Ideal Heating have compared the stats behind the scenes of 8 of the most expensive properties from the small screen. From square footage to the number of bedrooms and how much the homes annual heating bills might cost.
Most expensive: Davina's $75 million Coldwater Canyon listing is the most expensive property on the reality tv show real estate list. With 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, they North Beverley Hills Drive home would also set you back an estimated £6,620 in energy bills. In comparison to a 4-bed home that would be 1,064% more and with a large pool to heat too, the costs could go even higher.
Explore some of the most expensive properties across Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Beach house below:
Beverly Grove $10 million listing
Show: Selling Sunset
Location: Beverly Grove, Hollywood Hills
Size: 9,993 sq ft
No bedrooms: 4
No bathrooms: 5
Value: $10,690,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £4,239
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 682%
Southampton Estate $23 million listing
Show: Million Dollar Beach House
Location: Southampton, Hamptons
Size: 15,352 sq ft
No bedrooms: 10
No bathrooms: 14.5
Value: $22,750,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £4,342
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 698%
Coldwater Canyon $75 million listing
Link to property / Embed code for above image
Show: Selling Sunset
Location: North Beverly Hills Drive, LA
Size: 15,605 sq ft (18,000 inc guest house)
No bedrooms: 9
No bathrooms: 12
Value: $75,000,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £6,620
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 1064%
Westhampton Beach Village $22 million listing
Show: Million Dollar Beach House
Location: Bridgehampton, Hamptons
Size: 13,200 sq ft
No bedrooms: 8
No bathrooms: 16
Value: $22,000,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £5,600
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 900%
Hillside Drive $40 million listing
Show: Selling Sunset
Location: Hillside Drive, Hollywood Hills
Size: 20,000 sq ft
No bedrooms: 5
No bathrooms: 9
Value: $40,000,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £5,656
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 909%
Southampton New Build $20 million listing
Show: Million Dollar Beach House
Location: Southampton, Hamptons
Size: 16,000 sq ft
No bedrooms: 9
No bathrooms: 12.5
Value: $19,900,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £4,525
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 727%
Miller Place $6 million listing
Show: Selling Sunset
Location: Miller Place, Hollywood Hills
Size: 3,000 sq ft
No bedrooms: 4
No bathrooms: 3.5
Value: $6,000,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £1,273
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 205%
Westhampton Beach Compound $28 million listing
Show: Million Dollar Beach House
Location: Southampton, Hamptons
Size: 12,000 sq ft
No bedrooms: 9
No bathrooms: 8.5
Value: $28,000,000
Estimated annual energy bills: £5,090
Bills in comparison to a 4-bed home: 818%