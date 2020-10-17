We NEED these Krispy Kreme Halloween doughnuts

With Halloween just around the corner, Krispy Kreme have unleashed a new limited-edition Monster Madness range that is scarily delicious.

Halloween is usually a time for dressing up and going door to door in search of tricks or treats but with the current restrictions, this year will look a little different. Krispy Kreme want to make sure you stay safe while celebrating the scary season by enjoying these terrifying treats in the comfort of your own home.

The spook-tacular lineup includes doughnuts such as the gloriously gooey ‘Vampie’ vampire and the frightful ‘Frankie’ Frankenstein which will be available in the Blanchardstown Store this scary season. The full range includes:

Frankie (€2.95) – Frightful Frankenstein monster, bursting with brownie batter filling – terror iffic!

Wolfie (€2.95) – signature ring doughnut smothered in chocolate frosting – Happy Howl-oweeeeen!

Vampie (€2.95) – Fang-tastic Dracula vampire, oozing with raspberry filling – love at first bite!

Sprinkles (€2.35) – signature ring doughnut buried in chocolate icing and spooky sprinkles – Fa-boo-lous!

Zombie Pop (€2.35) – signature ring doughnut attacked with icing and popping candy crunch – come alive!

The team at Krispy Kreme were inspired by bringing joy to customers; Louise Direito Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland’s Head of Innovation commented “Halloween is always a moment for exciting flavour combinations, and this year has been no different with our new range of spooktacular characters and flavours. We hope our latest Halloween doughnuts bring our customers as much enjoyment as creating the range has brought us.”

For further information on ‘Monster Madness’ and how you can get your hands on the new Krispy Kreme Halloween ranges, please visit Krispy Kreme online.