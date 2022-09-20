SHEmazing!
We just love the new 'Masala Chai' Candle by Emmas.ie

Inspired by the delicious and intense flavours of traditional Indian masala (spice blend) used to flavour and enhance their milky black tea, Emma’s new Masala Chai scented candle collection contains a luxurious pure essential oil blend of the warm, exotic, spicy tones of Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger and Cardamon.

A Masala is a mixture of spices, and Chai is simply the Hindi word for tea. Historically Indians viewed tea as a herbal medicine rather than as a recreational beverage and some of the chai masala spice mixtures, that are still in current use are derived from Ayurvedic medical texts.

Pure essential oils give a naturally delicate, clean and authentic fragrance and offer many healing benefits: Cinnamon leaf oil, has a warm, spicy musky scent and is warming and uplifting, Clove-bud oil is also warm, spicy and stimulating.

Cardamon has a sweet and balsamic fragrance and is refreshing while Ginger is strong and energising.

Emma’s candles are made from soy wax and only pure essential oils, which means you can burn them for hours without any toxins that may be present in other kinds of waxes.

Handmade in Ireland, scented with only pure essential oils. Available online and from select Irish stockists in Glass Tumbler Candles, RRP €22.95: Tin Candles RRP €11.50; Wax Melts RRP €4.95, Soap Bars RRP €6.95 & 10ml Essential Oil Blends RRP €11.95.

Visit Emmas.ie to buy now. 

