We finally know the name of Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed the birth of their first child via surrogacy this past January, and now the beautiful name of their baby girl has finally been revealed.

The new parents decided to name their darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as reported by TMZ.

According to the birth certificate which was obtained by the publication, little Malti Marie was born in San Diego on January 15 just after 8pm.

The name Malti is of Sanskrit origins and means ‘small fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight’. Meanwhile, Marie is a French name, derived from the Latin term ‘Stella Maris’ meaning ‘star of the sea’. It is also the French version of the biblical name Mary.

Nick and Priyanka announced the special news that they had welcomed the birth of their first child on January 21, by sharing a statement which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Since then both of the new parents have shared little to no details about their new little bundle of joy, or their new lives as a family-of-three. However, there’s no doubt that kids have always been on the cards for the Baywatch actress, who previously said to E! News, “Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams.”

“And I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to God almighty.”

In December 2021, mere weeks before her daughter was born, Priyanka was asked by The Times if she would like to have enough children to fill out a cricket team, to which she responded, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure.”