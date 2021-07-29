We finally have a release date for the fourth ‘Aisling’ book

We finally have a release date for the fourth book in the Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series, and thankfully it’s just around the corner!

Announcing the wonderful news today two of our favourite Irish authors, Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen took to social media to talk all about their new upcoming book, Aisling and the City: If she can make it there, she’ll make it anywhere.

What’s even better is the fact that we now know exactly when to expect this long-awaited sequel to hit our shelves, as it’s to be published on October 8th, 2021 and is available to pre-order right now.

“She's back and she's flying business class! #AislingAndTheCity will be out on October 8th and yes, they ARE knockoff Tevas. Our girl's cool,” Emer excitedly wrote on Twitter this morning.

Meanwhile, co-author Sarah also Tweeted, “Aislings, assemble! @EmerTheScreamer and I are excited to announce that the fourth (and penultimate) book in the Aisling series, Aisling and the City, will be out on October 8th and is available to preorder from TODAY.”

It’s been two years since the release of Emer and Sarah’s third instalment in the Aisling series, Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, and by the sounds of it, the wait will have been more than worth it.

Aislings, assemble! @EmerTheScreamer and I are excited to announce that the fourth (and penultimate ) book in the Aisling series, Aisling and the City, will be out on October 8th and is available to preorder from TODAY @Gill_Books #omgwaca pic.twitter.com/Syk8mIv9pM — Sarah Breen (@SarahJayBee) July 29, 2021

Aisling and the City will see our beloved Type A, 31-year-old culchie, Aisling, take on the NYC as she embarks on the opportunity of a lifetime.

“With her café BallyGoBrunch flying and the door firmly closed on her relationship with John, an unexpected job offer sees Aisling boarding a business-class flight to New York in her best wrap dress and heels,” the synopsis reads.

“As she finds her feet in the Big Apple, she throws herself into the dating game, grapples with ‘always-on’ work culture, forges and fights for new friendships, and brings her good wedges to a party in the Hamptons (much to Sadhbh’s dismay).”

“But catching up with family and friends on WhatsApp and email is not the same as sitting in Maguire’s putting the world to rights over mini bottles of Pinot Greej and a shared bag of Taytos. And yet New York has so much to offer, not least in the ridey fireman department.”

“When a crisis in BGB makes her doubt her place in Manhattan, can Aisling retain her New York state of mind, or will the lure of home be too much to resist?” We’ll just have to wait to find out!

Aisling and the City is published by Gill Books and you can preorder a copy here.