We can’t cope! 6 celeb Puppy Day posts that’ll make you go ‘awww’

Puppies are a mum's best friend! We love our own little fluffy pals, and we can't help but fawn over the pics that stars put up of their own pooches.

Nothing melts our hearts like those floppy ears and oversized paws!

The U.S. has celebrated National Puppy Day on March 23 since 2006, and it's the perfect time to promote the responsible adoption of dogs who need a loving home.

And even though March 23 is now past, we need to recognise these adorable pics of puppies – they deserve the attention, after all!

In order to get our puppy fix (could we ever see enough photos of dogs?), here are six of the best celeb posts celebrating Puppy Day:

1) Chrissy Teigen

Picture via Instagram

The model and expectant mum is such a dedicated dog lover. Chrissy recently shared an emotional post about the passing of her beloved pooch, Puddy, who was a part of her and John Legend's family for ten years.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, the 32-year-old shared a sweet video of one of her other bulldogs – and we couldn't help but smile at the cute video!

2) Ciara

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

The acclaimed singer certainly has a full dog house! We loved her Insta post, in which she shared that she and Seahawks player Russell Wilson now have 'six kids including our pups'.

3) Nicole Kidman

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Mar 23, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

Nothing has ever calmed us more than this serene photo of the Big Little Lies star cradling two Dachshund pups.

And it seems like the 50-year-old finds herself soothed by dogs as well, as she captioned the post, "Puppies feel gooooddddd."

There never was a truer statement.

4) Katherine Heigl

The Grey's Anatomy alum has long been an advocate for animals in need. She and her mother started the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008 honour of Katherine's late brother, who died in a car crash in 1986.

One of the puppies featured in her post is Pomeranian rescue Sergeant General Major Sir ("named for his commanding and in charge personality"), who her animal advocacy group helped save.

However, he's known in their house by the affectionate nickname Sergeant Snuggles!

5) Mariah Carey

Mariah knows there's nothing like goofing around with our favourite four-legged pals!

The mum-of-two is quite the devoted pet owner – she even tried to set up her dog Cha Cha for Valentine's Day and received a whole slew of replies from other pooch owners via Twitter.

6) Amy Schumer

Hot dog! The Trainwreck star's pooch has the cutest costume – and we can't get enough of it!

Who else really feels like they need to cuddle their favourite puppy now?