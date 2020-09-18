We are in love with Love Islander Molly Smith stunning bikini

The Love Islander Molly Smith stepped out for a photoshoot this week and we were instantly obsessed with her glamorous swimwear.

She displayed her enviable wardrobe of showstopper bikinis during the 2020 series of Love Island but it was only today that she slipped back into a two-tone string two-piece and posed up a storm during a photoshoot on Thursday.

The reality star, 26, looked amazing but its her vibrant pink and yellow bikini that we need, even though we don’t have a holiday in sight.

In her Instagram post, she wore a bubblegum pink and lemon coloured bikini top with matching bottoms. It's from Bakini Deluxe, and features a custom colourblock design, stylish triangle bikini cups and flattering high waist bottoms. Molly always looks fabulous and this shoot is no exception as she styled her blonde hair in a loose wave along with flawless make up and tan.

You can buy it from Bakini Deluxe where it’s available in a host of different colours AND what we really like is that the bottoms comes with 'cheeky', 'full' or 'thong' coverage.

She always manages to find the most stunning swimwear – one of our favourites from earlier this year was this one piece by 'I Saw It First'.

Last month, she returned from a romantic trip to Crete with her Love Island beau, Callum Jones, where she also looked gorgeous.

The iconic show was cancelled this summer due to the pandemic, with questions raised as to whether it will be safe to return in January for another series. For now, we will take our swimwear inspo from Mollie.