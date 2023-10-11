WATCH: Trailer & release date unveiled for Robbie Williams docuseries

We finally have a trailer and release date for Robbie Williams’ documentary!

In August of last year, Netflix announced that they were in the process of producing a tell-all docuseries about the Let Me Entertain You hitmaker.

Now, over a year after that initial news, we finally know when Robbie’s highly-anticipated documentary will be arriving on our screens!

Earlier today, the streaming giant released its first official trailer for the series, which is simply titled Robbie Williams:

The trailer treats fans to an array of clips from throughout Robbie's life so far, including moments with his wife Ayda Field and their four children – Teddy (11), Charlie (8), Coco (5) and Beau (3).

“It’s astounding what’s happened in my life, but the past has me in a headlock. Something has to give,” the 49-year-old can be heard saying in the trailer, as footage from throughout his career is shown.

“I felt like I was giving more and more of myself away, to the point where you’re not somebody you recognise,” he added in a further clip.

Described as being “raw, honest and real,” the four-part docuseries will aim to give fans of the former Take That star an exclusive insight into both his career and personal life.

In its logline for the upcoming release, Netflix wrote: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.”

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines,” they teased.

There's one last piece of good news for Robbie fans, as Netflix has confirmed that the Robbie Williams docuseries will be launching on the streaming service next month, on November 8.