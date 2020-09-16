Watch the trailer for the hilarious new season of Bake Off

While 2020 might not have turned out quite as well as we’d hoped it would (understatement of the century), at least we can sleep soundly knowing that a brand new season of The Great British Bake Off is just around the corner.

Channel 4 finally released the trailer for their upcoming season of Bake Off, and by the looks of it, we’re in for a treat!

With this new trailer we’re introduced not only to the 12 new Bake Off contestants, but we also get to see new host, Matt Lucas, live in action.

Even though season 11 of Bake Off was filmed in lockdown, it hasn’t stopped them from bringing us a brilliant new series, full of baking disasters and high-pressure technicals, interspersed with plenty of hilarious moments for comic relief.

The process however, was said to be especially gruelling for this year’s batch of bakers. All contestants, judges, hosts and crew had to isolate together in a hotel, creating their own big bubble, while filming was ongoing.

“It was tough for the bakers – we had two days on and two days off, and on the days off the bakers were in their practice kitchens, so it was gruelling for them,” Matt Lucas explained in an interview with Steph's Packed Lunch.

However, it wasn’t exactly all work and no play, as Matt went on to describe how the project felt a bit like a holiday camp. “I hosted bingo one night, and Prue did a flower arranging class, and Paul Hollywood brought his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody, it was like a holiday camp.”

That’s certainly one way to spend your lockdown!

Check out the full trailer below:

Make sure to tune into Channel 4 on September 22 at 8pm, for the return of The Great British Bake Off.