Watch the trailer for Kristen Stewart’s festive lesbian rom-com

If you’re a fan of a good Christmas-themed romantic-comedy, then saddle up! Hulu have just released the trailer for their long awaited festive lesbian rom-com, starring Kristen Stewart, and we’re obsessed.

Bound to be the Holiday-flick of the year, Happiest Season follows a lovable couple, Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), as they prepare to spend the Holidays together with Harper’s family for the very first time.

Abby’s excited to pop the question at Harper’s family’s annual Christmas party, until she soon realises that Harper is keeping quite a big secret — she has yet to tell any of her family that she’s gay.

Forced to hide her true identity and her feelings towards Harper, Abby finds herself wondering if she and her girlfriend are really meant to be…

This highly anticipated Christmas film is due to land on the streaming service this November 25, and will be available to rent and buy in the UK and Ireland the following day.

Jam-packed with a pretty stellar cast, Happiest Season features Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy as Abby’s sassy and pragmatic best friend, Elf’s Mary Steenburgen as Harper’s mother, Parks and Rec star Aubrey Plaza as Harper’s ex-girlfriend and Titanic’s Victor Garber as Harper’s dad.

This feature film is directed by Clea DuVall, from a screenplay written by DuVall and Mary Holland.

With a trailer like this, it's clear this is going to be one of the best Holiday films of the year, and we can't wait to watch!

Check out the trailer, here;