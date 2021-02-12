Watch: The Rock’s mom crashes his interview with Jimmy Fallon

There’s definitely no denying where Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson got his talent from, after watching his mother, Ata Johnson, beautifully serenade Jimmy Fallon during an impromptu performance on The Tonight Show.

During the Zoom interview between The Rock and Jimmy, Dwayne called his mother over, and asked her to bring the ukulele.

“I did not know you played the ukulele!” Jimmy excitedly exclaimed.

The mother and son then began singing together, a song which by the look on The Rock’s face, they had obviously not planned. They sang about their love for Jimmy, which the talk show host found hysterical.

After the sweet song ended, Dwayne’s mother, lovingly insisted, “We have one more!”, to which her baffled son replied, “No we don’t have one more! What do you mean ‘we have one more’?”

After Ata started serenading Jimmy with another song about her love for him, a resigned Dwayne said, “Alright, I’m going with it,” and joyfully joined in.

“Mom just crushed by the way! You stole the interview!” an awe-struck Jimmy stated when the performance was over.

In classic mom-fashion, Ata asked about Jimmy’s wife Nancy Juvonen, and told him to tell her she said hi — iconic!