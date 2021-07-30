Watch the first trailer for Lady Gaga & Adam Driver’s ‘House of Gucci’

The sizzling first trailer for the highly anticipated film, House of Gucci just dropped starring Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and is set to hit the big screen this November 24.

This scandalous film is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci.

Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

This glamorous crime drama features quite an impressive cast too. As well as our two leads, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, other stars include Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad), Al Pacino (The Godfather franchise), Jeremy Irons (Justice League) and Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) among others.

House of Gucci was directed by Ridley Scott with a screenplay written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna based on a book, The House Of Gucci, which was written by Sara Gay Forden.

While movie goers can look forward to seeing House of Gucci premiere on the big screen this coming November 24, in the meantime make sure to check out the titillating first trailer below;