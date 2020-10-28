Watch the first full trailer for new ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot series

What a blast from the past! The new trailer for the Saved By The Bell reboot series has just dropped, and we're feeling all kinds of nostalgic.

The series will be a “reimagining” of the original Saved By The Bell series. It will follow the high school lives of a new group of students who are transferred to Bayside High when Governor Zack Morris closes down their low-income school.

The reboot will feature old cast members like Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski).

The new series will also introduce a host of new characters and cast members, including John Micahel Higgins who will play Bayside's new principal, along with new students, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

From the new full-length trailer we can see the gang is all back together again, getting up to all sorts of shenanigans, from hanging out at their beloved burger-joint, The Max, to donning their sequins and performing on stage. However, they're also around to mentor these new teens and show them all what Bayside High has to offer.

The Saved By The Bell reboot is set to launch all 10 episodes on new streaming service, Peacock, from November 25.

Check out the full trailer here: