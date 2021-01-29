Watch: The cast of The Crown dance to Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’

The cast of The Crown have performed a fabulous dance routine to one of Lizzo’s famous songs, Good As Hell, in full costume while on set, and it’s one of the best things we’ve seen this year!

Netflix’s historical drama, The Crown, is one of our favourite TV shows at the moment. We adore the glamour, the tensions, the historical significance and the heartbreaking conflicts, which is why we found it so entertaining to see these reimagined royals letting loose and having a choreographed boogie.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gillian Anderson, who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, explained that the video was never supposed to see the light of day.

So here’s the cast of The Crown doing my actual Lizzo choreography (I KNOW!) …in full (funeral) costume no less. This might juuuust be the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/UTA2YL1WQE — Just Dance UK (@JustDanceUK) January 28, 2021

“Well, Olivia [Coleman] apparently does a dance class in the area where she lives with a bunch of friends on a regular basis. And the last time she did the class they had danced to that song, that Lizzo song.”

“And she asked would we happen to be interested in maybe doing it, and she would video it, and then she would share it only with her friends, the other dancers. And so it was never meant to see the light of day,” Gillian confirmed.

In this amazing clip we see the cast of The Crown wearing full funeral garbs, as they’re in between filming scenes on set, perform a perfectly choreographed dance number, with Lizzo’s Good As Hell playing in the background — iconic!