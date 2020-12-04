The Black-Eyed Peas release new music video with Shakira
The Black Eyed Peas just released a brand new music video with the Hips Don't Lie singer, Shakira, for their new single, Girl Like Me, and let's just say things got a little bit weird… but we're absolutely here for it!
Watch the video below;
Continuing an explosive global comeback of epic proportions, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers Black Eyed Peas turn up the heat again by teaming up with Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winner Shakira to unveil the official music video for their latest single Girl Like Me.
Maintaining their reputation for larger-than-life videos, Black Eyed Peas and Shakira deliver a slick and stunning visual and fresh choreography, featuring some questionable hair play, skateboards and a throwback to those 1980's jazzercise days.
This marks their first collaboration together and an unforgettable moment. Setting the stage for its arrival, the trio stoked anticipation by announcing it at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, and they made good on their promise of greatness now, as it seems Girl Like Me has garnered quite a lot of attention, already amassing over 15.7M streams.
To date, Black Eyed Peas have sold over 50M albums worldwide and notched numerous number ones. Girl Like Me is just the most recent banger from their eighth full-length album, and debut for Epic Records, Translation, which ignites the next chapter of this legacy.