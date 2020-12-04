The Black-Eyed Peas release new music video with Shakira

The Black Eyed Peas just released a brand new music video with the Hips Don't Lie singer, Shakira, for their new single, Girl Like Me, and let's just say things got a little bit weird… but we're absolutely here for it!

Watch the video below;

Continuing an explosive global comeback of epic proportions, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers Black Eyed Peas turn up the heat again by teaming up with Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winner Shakira to unveil the official music video for their latest single Girl Like Me.

Maintaining their reputation for larger-than-life videos, Black Eyed Peas and Shakira deliver a slick and stunning visual and fresh choreography, featuring some questionable hair play, skateboards and a throwback to those 1980's jazzercise days.