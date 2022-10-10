WATCH: Selena Gomez reveals all in new mental health documentary

Selena Gomez is preparing to show a side of her that her fans have never seen before!

Earlier this afternoon, the Only Murders In The Building star released a trailer for her upcoming documentary for Apple TV+, titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The 30-year-old decided to post the trailer today in honour of World Mental Health Day.

“Every breath, a breakthrough,” Selena wrote in her caption alongside the trailer. “In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”.

Featuring never-before-seen footage from Selena’s childhood, and an array of behind-the-scenes moments from the star’s life, this documentary will follow Selena’s six-year journey from the depths of depression and anxiety, into a much happier mindset.

The film will also shed a new light on Selena’s battle with lupus, which forced her to undergo a kidney transplant from one of her best friends in 2017.

“Let me make a promise,” Selena swears in one of the voiceovers for the documentary’s trailer. “I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

The Hands To Myself singer also delves into her insecurities in the documentary, determined to be completely open with her fans. “I’m not good enough, that’s something that I felt a lot of growing up,” she admitted.

However, despite the times of darkness, Selena will also showcase that it is possible to find the light again. “Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there,” she stated in another voiceover. “I’m just making it my friend now”.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is due to be released on streaming service Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4.

We can’t wait to see this documentary – it looks like it will be an incredibly important watch!