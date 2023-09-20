WATCH: Second trailer for upcoming The Hunger Games prequel

Ready to return to the Games?

We finally have a second trailer for The Hunger Games' upcoming prequel movie!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be released in cinemas worldwide in just two months’ time. Ahead of its premiere, the makers behind the highly anticipated film have treated fans to a second full-length trailer:

For those who don’t know, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was first released as a standalone novel back in 2020. The story takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) would step into the arena in the first Hunger Games movie.

This time, author Suzanne Collins has given Hunger Games fans the opportunity to learn the true backstory of the franchise’s villain, Coriolanus Snow.

Set decades before Snow would become the president of Panem, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes focuses on the 10th annual Hunger Games, in which an 18-year-old Snow (played by Tom Blyth) is appointed as a mentor for the tributes of District 12.

Credit: Lionsgate

Snow soon begins to develop feelings for the district’s female tribute, defiant Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler). As he prepares Lucy to fight for her life in the Games, Snow also starts to wonder if he can turn the odds in their favour.

"Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake,” the team behind the upcoming prequel tease.

Previous Hunger Games director, Francis Lawrence, has returned for the fifth installment in the franchise. Alongside Blyth and Zegler, the cast has been rounded out by several other stars such as Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is due to be released in cinemas on November 17.