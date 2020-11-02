Watch: Netflix release first trailer for new ‘Bridgerton’ series

Netflix have released the first teaser trailer for their brand new series, Bridgerton, and we’re so excited!

The historical-romance series is full of scandal and drama, and can be described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl. The trailer shows off the wonderfully diverse cast of characters, which are due to hit our screens on December 25.

Credit: Netflix

Based on a series of books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled.

But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

Credit: Netflix

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

This brand new series is the first show to be produced by Shondaland, the production company lead by television icon Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder).

Check out the full trailer here;