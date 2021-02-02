Watch: Netflix release empowering trailer for Amy Poehler’s new movie

Netflix have just dropped the empowering first trailer for Moxie, a feminist coming-of-age film which is due to hit the streaming platform in just a few short weeks, and we’re pumped!

Moxie, starring and directed by American comedian and actress Amy Poehler is based on the inspiring novel by Jennifer Mathieu.

The film follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, who has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up.

Inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement.

Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.

This story is an insightful look at how young girls experience blatant sexism and sexual harassment at such a young age, and how when women join together for a common cause anything is possible.

Moxie is due to premiere on Netflix on March 3, and you can check out the trailer here;