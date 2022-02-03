Watch: Netflix drop official trailer for Love Is Blind season two

Netflix have finally dropped the official trailer for Love Is Blind season two, which is due to premiere on the streaming service this coming February 11.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, Netflix shared the full length trailer for season two of our new favourite reality dating show, and it looks more dramatic than ever!

“With great love comes great drama. Here's the official trailer for Love is Blind Season 2, premiering on 11 February,” the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account wrote.

Earlier this week we were introduced to the 30 brand new singletons who are eager and ready to enter the pods, in the hopes of finding ‘the one’ and leaving this reality show with a ring on their finger.

This year’s line-up includes hopeful singles from all walks of life, including a communications manager with a fondness for big dogs, a flight attendant with OCD, a glazier looking for a laugh, a consulting manager with IBS, a goofy program coordinator and a hairstylist looking for a soul connection.

For those of you who need a recap, Love Is Blind follows 30 hopeful singles as they enter enclosed pods, and go on dates — bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘blind date’. The first stage of the show is a 10-day-long speed-dating format where daters can talk to each other about romance, religion or sexuality, all without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

The only way they can meet each other in person is if there’s a proposal. After the couple get engaged, they then move in together immediately, and get to know each other a bit more before meeting the in-laws and get ready to walk down the aisle.

If you’re in the mood for a harmless reality dating show to sink your teeth into this spring, then make sure to check out the second season of Love Is Blind when it lands on Netflix this coming February 11.