Watch: Netflix drop first look-trailer for Love Is Blind season 2

Season one of Netflix’s new reality dating show Love Is Blind quickly became our obsession during the very first lockdown back in March of 2020.

Now, nearly two years later we’ve finally been given a sneak peek at the highly anticipated second season.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, Netflix shared a first look trailer for Love Is Blind season two, announcing the official release date which is only a few short weeks away!

“Meet you in the pods when Love is Blind returns for a second season on 11 February,” Netflix UK & Ireland tweeted.

In case anyone needs a recap, Love Is Blind follows 30 hopeful singles as they enter enclosed pods, and go on dates — bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘blind date’. The first stage of the show is a 10-day-long speed-dating format where daters can talk to each other about romance, religion or sexuality, all without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The only way they can meet each other in person is if there’s a proposal.

After the couple get engaged, they then move in together immediately, and get to know each other a bit more before the big day.

Season one of Love Is Blind aired over a three week period and quickly became a huge hit. During the show’s final week back in 2020, the series was ranked #1 trending on Netflix. Therefore it came as no surprise that the series was picked up for another two seasons on March 24, 2020.

Finally the wait is nearly over as season two of Love Is Blind lands on Netflix this coming February 11. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;