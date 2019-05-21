Maggie Smith slays every scene in the Downton Abbey movie trailer

We've been counting down the days for the Downton Abbey movie to be released ever since the project was announced, and we're not the only ones who can't contain our excitement.

The first trailer for the film has just been released, and just as we thought, Maggie Smith steals every scene as the hilarious Dowager Countess.

Writer-creator Julian Fellowes has developed the plot around the royal visit to the legendary location, with the Crawley family preparing to welcome their most important guests ever.

"They live like royalty. But are they ready for the real thing?" the trailer asks. The staff must go head-to-head with the royal entourage, and it's safe to say the two warring groups don't see eye to eye.

There's "a royal luncheon, a parade and a dinner" planned for the royals, but it looks like the cast must instead turn their focus to "defend Downton's honour".

We are also being gifted with a romance sub-plot involving Allen Leach’s Tom Branson and Lady Bagshaw's maid, played by Tuppence Middleton.

George V and his wife, Mary, are expected to visit some time during 1927 and we cannot wait to see how it turns out.

Ferocious royal butler David Haig clashes with the staff, judging by the footage, and faces off against veteran butler Mr Carson (Jim Carter) in an epic battle.

In the brief clip, Maggie Smith delivers four brilliant put-downs, so the full feature film should be a spotlight stealer for her.

Downton Abbey is released in cinemas on Friday, September 13. Get yourselves ready by watching the trailer below, and maybe practice your posh accent.

Feature image: Instagram/downtonabbey_official