WATCH: Kate Winslet gives emotional advice to nervous young girl

Kate Winslet has just warmed our hearts!

The Titanic star was being interviewed by a teenage journalist for German broadcaster ZDF, as part of the ongoing press junket for the new James Cameron film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Before the interview officially began, the 47-year-old Hollywood actress was having a casual chat with the young girl, named Martha, when she was informed that it was her first time ever conducting an interview.

Credit: ZDF

Noticing how daunted the young journalist was, Kate adorably decided to give Martha a pep-talk. “Okay, well guess what?”, she prompted. “When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever.”

“And do you know why?” Kate asked, before replying, “because we’ve decided that it is going to be.”

“We’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview,” she explained.

Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sm0D5FWWsM — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 9, 2023

The Academy Award winner then went on to reassure Martha that she had nothing to be afraid of, and that there was no need to doubt her abilities. “You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing,” Kate smiled at her.

The young girl’s voice can be heard behind the camera, becoming more assertive as The Holiday actress continued her pep talk. “You’ve got this,” Kate insisted, before sitting back in her chair and beaming, “Okay, let’s do it!”

The clip from the interview began to circulate on social media earlier today, with many praising Kate for her kindness, patience and positive attitude.

“Kate Winslet reassuring this young girl that her interview will be amazing is the most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” posted Liv Marks.

“I couldn’t love her more!”, agreed author Paul Burston.

This is without a doubt the best video we’ve seen today. We wish Kate Winslet could give us a pep talk every day!