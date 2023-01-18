WATCH: Jessie J shares heartfelt video taken in early pregnancy

Jessie J has been reminiscing on the early days of her pregnancy!

The Bang Bang singer shared earlier this month that she is expecting her first child, after previously struggling with infertility and miscarriage.

Since revealing her wonderful news, the Grammy-winning artist has been reflecting on her pregnancy journey so far.

Taking to her Instagram feed last night, the 34-year-old decided to showcase a heartfelt and emotional video to her 12.4M followers, which was taken during the early days of her pregnancy.

“I am pregnant here,” Jessie revealed at the beginning of her caption, as the video shows her backstage at a concert in Brazil in September of last year. The singer takes a few deep breaths and gently strokes her stomach, before she marches onto the stage to the delight of thousands of fans.

“My adrenaline excitement and anxiety were on 1000. You can see me repeating to myself ‘You are ok you are ok’ I felt like I was outside of my body the whole time I was in Brazil but especially in this moment,” Jessie explained.

The Price Tag hitmaker then went on to detail how emotional she felt during and after her performance. “No one knew and I came off stage feeling like I had performed the show 100 times faster than I should of. Like I sang like Theodor from the chipmunks sped up,” Jessie joked.

“I came off and just sobbed. Woooo the emotions / hormones were HIGH,” she added.

Jessie ended her caption by reflecting on her pregnancy experience. “Watching this back and fast forward to now and laying here at 3am feeling my baby kick inside me….”, she penned with amazement.

Credit: Jessie J Instagram

“Got tears of gratitude running like a river down my neck,” the expectant mum gushed in the conclusion of her message. “Life. Grateful beyond anything I’ve ever felt.”

When she first revealed her pregnancy to the world on January 6, Jessie noted that she was “so happy and terrified to finally share this…”, asking her fans to “be gentle” with her.

We couldn’t be happier for Jessie!