Watch: Disney+ release the trailer for new Christmas comedy film

Disney+ have just dropped the enchanting trailer for their new Christmas film, Godmothered, and we’re in love!

We’ve not got long to wait either, as the feel-good Christmas comedy is due to hit the streaming service on December 4.

In a magical world known as The Motherland, a young fairy godmother-in-training named Eleanor (Jillian Bell) discovers that her profession as fairy godmother is in danger of ending.

Determined to show that fairy godmothers are still needed, Eleanor tries to help a girl whose wish was ignored, only to discover that she grew into a woman named Mackenzie (Isla Fisher) who, having lost her husband years ago, grew disillusioned with the idea of a ‘happily ever after’.

This trailer gives us all the warm, fuzzy feelings that a good festive film should, making it a perfect contender for Christmas movie nights with the whole family.

As well Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Now You See Me) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs A Marathon, Rough Night), the film also stars Jane Curtan (Saturday Night Live) as Moira, the headmistress of The Motherland, Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as Paula Walsh, Mackenzie's sister, with Jillian Shea Spaeder and Willa Skye playing Jane Walsh and Mia Walsh, Mackenzie's daughters.

Directed by Sharon Maguire and written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack, Godmothered will be premiering on popular streaming service, Disney+, in a matter of days on December 4.

Check out the full trailer below;