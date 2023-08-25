WATCH: Blake Lively joins forces with Bake Off star for funny video

Blake Lively has struck up a friendship with one of the stars of The Great British Bake Off!

In honour of celebrating her 36th birthday today, the former Gossip Girl actress has treated fans to a hilarious video of herself with none other than Paul Hollywood.

Taking to social media earlier today, Blake released a brand-new advert for her recent business venture: Betty Booze cocktails.

The advert showcases the mum-of-four spontaneously turning up at baker Paul’s home, much to his surprise.

“Hello, Blake! Nice to see you, again, at my home,” the 57-year-old teases as he opens the door to Blake.

“Here we go – Betty Booze, which I just launched using all of my own recipes, and I would love your own professional opinion, if you don’t mind,” Blake gushes as she hands a can to Paul, before he takes a sip.

After complimenting her drink, the advert then showcases Paul reaching out his hand, appearing to offer Blake his renowned ‘Hollywood Handshake’.

However, the A Simple Favour actress is left disappointed, as Paul ends up reaching for another can instead.

“That’s so easy to grab and go!” the Bake Off judge exclaims at the end of the advert.

“Finally made it in Hollywood,” Blake went on to joke in the caption of her video, before adding: “Happy birthday to me”.

Fans of both Blake and Paul have since taken to social media in reaction to the video.

“The way I gasped when he stuck his hand out – and then I cackled,” one fan laughed.

“This was GENIUS,” another praised.

Blake and Paul’s surprise collaboration comes just a few months after she visited the Bake Off set with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

On June 23, GBBO fans were thrilled when Paul uploaded a snap of himself and Blake sitting inside the famous white tent.

“Sorry Prue, Blake has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake,” he penned in his caption, teasing his fellow judge Prue Leith.