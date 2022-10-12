Want to hold off on injectables for a while?  These Remescar hero products will help

The team Remescar is the go-to brand for those looking for instant results to common skin worries, but without resorted to injectables. They have created a range of instant visible skin solutions that impact your self-confidence, with a clinically proven effect too. Concerns such as wrinkles, pores, eye bags and dark circles can all be easily improved with their skincare solutions with immediate impact at a cost that won't break the bank.

What is a Remescar Instant Skincare Solution?

This is an instant fixative that lasts up to 8 hours. It is not a permanent fix, but a great addition to your skincare.

It's great for anyone in need of an instantaneous beauty fix or if you are seeking a fresh face for an important occasion or event. Or if you may be between injectables (or haven’t yet taken the plunge!) or just in need an immediate self-confidence boost, then these three products are a must for your beauty shelf.

Why do I need this?

If you want instant impactful results, these three solutions-oriented products from Remescar are a super addition to your skincare arsenal.

Think of them as shapewear for your face – helping you create an immediate smoothing effect.

Keep them in your skincare kit for when you need an immediate pick-me-up. Simply apply one of the preferred products to hydrated and moisturised skin. Remescar will enhance and perfect your beautiful features for an immediate boost of confidence.

How does it work?

It uses a key ingredient – the Botox-effect Peptide (Acetyl Octapeptide-3) to influence muscle contraction, which results in a decrease of fluid accumulation under the eyes and a micro-muscle contraction that results in a relaxed softening of fine lines.

Instant Wrinkle Corrector – smoothes fine lines up to 84% instantly

Remescar Instant Wrinkle Corrector has been specially designed to correct small wrinkles around the sensitive skin of the eyes, between the eyebrows or around the nose and mouth, in a matter of minutes. A unique combination of red algae extracts, clay minerals, plant sugars and natural stress protection molecules creates a protective layer that instantly firms your skin and makes it appear smoother.

Instant Pore Reducer – creates a matte and intensely smooth finish

Remescar Instant Pore Reducer reduces the appearance of large pores to create even-looking primed skin in under one minute. It creates a matte, smooth finish, to give picture perfect skin. A concentrated complex of optical microspheres, sebum-regulating plant-based ingredients and skin repair plankton give you an even, glowing skin with less visible pores.

Eye Bags & Dark Circles – tackles dark circles or eye bags after one application

When the only bags you want t try have designer labels! Remescar Eye Bags & Dark Circles contains active ingredients that immediately reduce fluid retention or puffiness. The key ingredient is a tripeptide also known as the botox-peptide that tightens the skin, decreases fluid accumulation under the eyes and creates a micro-muscular contraction that results in reduced puffiness and the appearance of dark circles. It is also enriched with caffeine to clear and brighten your eye area, visibly reducing dark circles for up to 10 hours.

How do I use it?

Use on well hydrated and moisturised skin. Skin really needs to be properly hydrated before application.

Squeeze a rice-grain size of product onto your index finger.

Rub both index fingers together until product is warmed and becomes clear.

Dab softly onto the areas you wish to perfect.

You can use on its own for a picture perfect skin, or after applying makeup.

How much is it?

€34.99 each. A little goes a long way!

Where can I buy it?

You will find Remescar at Lloyds, Mc Cabes, The Chemist Warehouse & ONLINE in McCauleys and McCabes

you can find it in McCauleys www.mccauley.ie/remescar.html and McCabes www.mccabespharmacy.com