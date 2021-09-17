Walk-in vaccination clinics are coming to Irish college campuses

It’s a good day for third-level students across Ireland as it has now been revealed that a number of walk-in vaccination clinics will be opening up in college campuses across the country over the coming weeks.

According to The Independent, walk-in vaccination clinics will be available on or near 22 third-level institutions, upon the beginning of the new college term which is due to take place this month.

Students and staff will be able to attend these vaccination clinics without an appointment, where first and second doses will be available.

It has been reported that nine temporary clinics will be opening up on college grounds, three of which will serve more than one third-level institution within the vicinity.

The colleges taking part include:

UCC

NUI Galway (also serving Galway Mayo IT)

Trinity College Dublin (also serving NCAD and RCSI)

University of Limerick

DCU

Maynooth University

Munster Technological University (Cork campus)

Athlone IT

Limerick IT (also serving Mary Immaculate College)

As explained by a Department spokesperson, “This is our final big push, in the last mile of the vaccination initiative, and we are aiming to make vaccination as easy and accessible as possible for as many people as possible, including international students.”

As of now, approximately 84% of 18 to 29-year-olds — the age category in which the vast majority of third-level students fit into — have already received at least their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, approximately 78% are now fully vaccinated.

The rollout of these clinics are said to commence on the week beginning September 27, by which point most if not all students should be back on campus.

It’s also worth noting that while these pop-up clinics are targeted at students, all walk-ins will be accepted.