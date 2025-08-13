Vogue Williams reveals reason why she has decided to stop drinking

Vogue Williams has revealed that she has stopped drinking alcohol.

The Irish model and podcaster has chosen to follow in the footsteps of her husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who has been sober since 2018.

The couple have been married for seven years, and share three little ones together – six-year-old Theodore, five-year-old Gigi and three-year-old Otto.

Now, Vogue has confessed the reason behind her recent decision to try out sobriety.

Speaking on the most recent episode of her podcast, Never Live It Down, the 39-year-old reflected on the moment when she was confronted with the possibility of going sober.

“Spencer was drinking, like, little bits and bobs… and then he went tee-total again. And as soon as he decided he wasn't drinking again, he turned around to me and he was like, ‘Would you not consider it now – with your drinking?’” Vogue recalled.

“When I say I drink f*** all – like, I rarely drink. I don't even like the taste of it and he's telling me that I need to lay off the booze. I was like, ‘Spenny, I barely drink – it's only because you're not drinking,’” she explained.

Vogue then went on to detail her decision to take a temporary break from drinking alcohol.

“I'm taking, like, three months off booze and there was no support at all. I told all my friends – they're like, ‘Urgh, don't tell us! At least don't tell us,’” she joked.

“I just kind of feel like it. I don't want to be hungover. Three seems like a good number and I'm always saying I'm not going to [drink],” the mother-of-three noted.

“I think nothing good happens after midnight… all those nights you stayed up talking s***? Such a waste of time,” Vogue argued further.

Last September, Spencer stated on Instagram that he had been trapped in “aggressive cycles of alcoholism”, prior to going sober.

“Drinking early in the day, sometimes alone was becoming a frequent reminder of the person I didn’t want to become. I regularly felt shame and regret, in a routine that was becoming increasingly hard to break,” he penned at the time.