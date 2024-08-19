Vogue Williams praises husband Spencer Matthews in emotional tribute

Vogue Williams has paid an emotional tribute to her husband!

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews is currently embarking on a challenge for charity, aiming to take part in 30 marathons in 30 days.

As he continues his marathons across the Arabian desert, Spencer’s wife Vogue has now been taking an opportunity to celebrate his achievements so far.

Last night, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster took to Instagram to share several snaps of Spencer, taken during some of his most recent marathons.

“Cannot wait to get @spencermatthews home, we miss him so much,” Vogue penned at the beginning of her caption.

“I wake up everyday and he’s another marathon in, it’s wild. I don’t know where he finds the strength to do it,” she continued.

“It sounds gruelling, not just the marathons but where he has to sleep, the heat, being away but it’s for such an amazing cause. You’re our number one Spenno,” the 38-year-old praised further.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Vogue’s 1.1M followers have since been taking to her comments section to cheer Spencer on.

“I’m so excited each day to see another one done! He’s smashing it! Such a huge accomplishment and for an incredible cause!!” one fan replied.

“How fantastic and to be able to not just inspire others…but a massive inspiration to his kids,” another commented, referring to Vogue and Spencer’s three children – Theodore (5), Gigi (4) and Otto (2).

Spencer embarked on his ‘Great Desert Challenge’ charity marathon challenge on July 29, beginning on the edge of the Arabian desert. The challenge is in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise campaign, which works to support local charities as they help vulnerable people across the UK.

Over the next few days, Spencer has nine marathons left to complete, with his end point being near the Dead Sea. If he is successful, he will earn the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons run on sand.