Vogue Williams annoyed at hubby for being "good at everything"

It is easy to celebrate when our partner does a good job at something, for most of the time their happiness makes us happy…right?

Well, maybe not all the time.

Sometimes our competitive nature fights its way to the forefront, and we find ourselves jealous of just how talented some people are at seemingly everything.

Even the gorgeous Vogue Williams feels this way when it comes to her husband Spencer Matthews.

As a reality television star, author, and fantastic family man, Vogue didn’t think her hubby could have any other skills to show off.

That was until he made it to the final round of Celebrity Masterchef.

The Irish model said that Spencer is “annoyingly” good at everything he tries and he knows it, reported The Independent.

Spencer is “competitive [and] loud. The most self-confident person I’ve ever met in my life,” the model told the newspaper.

“But also the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. Annoyingly he is really good at everything.”

Vogue has her own strengths in their relationship. She has always been hard-working and career driven as a model, TV and radio personality, and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive winner.

The two recently welcomed a baby boy together named Theodore.

And since then, it seems the competition has been on between the two more than ever.

Vogue's comments about Spencer are so relatable but we all know we adore a confident man as well.

It is just one of those things we love and hate at the same time, with love winning out more so in the end.