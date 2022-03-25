Vogue Williams is absolutely glowing as she promotes alcohol-free brand

Pregnant Vogue Williams is clearly glowing in these new pregnancy photos, as she promotes hubby Spencer Matthews' exciting new alcohol-free beverage brand.

Showing off her baby bump, mum-of-two Vogue has shared an incredible photograph ahead of Mother’s Day. In a stunning pregnancy shoot by renowned British portrait and fashion photographer Rankin, the expectant mum is pictured wearing denim jeans and a white shirt raising a celebratory toast.

Going on to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood, Vogue said, “Being a parent is a whirlwind and constant juggling act – but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Every pregnancy is different and the third time around for me has been an amazing experience, but not without its challenges,” she continued.

Vogue goes on to explain how staying fit and healthy has become one of her top priorities during this pregnancy. “Staying in peak physical and mental health has never been more important to me as I’ve navigated a hectic and rewarding work schedule, plus a busy family life,” she adds, before going on to gush about her Made In Chelsea star husband’s drink company, CleanCo.

“I’ve never been a big drinker and have obviously given up full-strength spirits during my pregnancy,” the expectant mum remarked. “So, unwinding after a long day with a non-alcoholic Clean G&T is the perfect way for me to relax as we countdown to baby No 3.”

The vivacious radio DJ is part of a campaign by non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo to celebrate all parents and alcohol free spirits everywhere. Spencer Matthews, founder and CEO of CleanCo said: “Day in day out, parents keep the show on the road with plenty of charisma, strength, energy and positivity.”

“From being chefs to chauffeurs, home nurses to human alarm clocks – they go above and beyond. Which, when you add in the extra pressure of being pregnant too, is pretty incredible. Relentlessly upbeat whatever life throws at her, Vogue embodies the ultimate alcohol free spirit.”

“People like her are the reason we create great tasting booze-free choices for those that spin lots of plates,” Spencer added.

If you would like to treat yourself, a pregnant pal or a mum in your life to some non-alcoholic beverages this Mother’s Day, then make sure to check out clean.co.