Vogue Williams enjoys family day out in the sun

Vogue Williams took to Instagram earlier today to share the fun family day she had out with her children at the zoo in London.

She was also joined by her friend Louisa McDonald and her 10-year-old daughter, Paloma.

The actor shared photos of one-year-old Gigi and 3-year-old Theodore to her Instagram stories having a blast at the zoo for her 955K followers to see.

The children got to enjoy watching the penguins swimming in their enclosure as well as seeing the giraffes getting fed. Gigi enjoyed looking at the zebras as well.

The 36-year-old wrote the caption, "Best day at the zoo" on one of the snaps.

Credit: Instagram

The one-year-old looked adorable in denim dungarees decorated with stars and a striped long-sleeve pink and white top. While Theo looked cool in a bright yellow sweatshirt and blue denim jeans with red shoes. Very fashionable, just like their mum!

The weather looked to be fine too. A lovely day was had by all for sure.

Credit: Instagram

Vogue Williams, wife of former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, is expecting their third child together. The Irish model announced the news in an Instagram post back in October 2021.

The couple, who have a podcast called Spencer & Vogue, are currently living in London with their two children after having gone back and forth between Howth and England’s capital city.

Spencer had recently mentioned that he would consider moving to Dublin in the future if their jobs allowed them to. “Who doesn’t love Ireland?”.