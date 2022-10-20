Vogue Williams drops her first Bare By Vogue Christmas Collection

Bare by Vogue is thrilled to announce that for the first time, it will be launching a Holiday Collection. These 5 perfectly curated kits are the ideal way to find a new favourite tanning routine, with each kit containing a host of Bare By Vogue Hero products.

The Bare by Vogue Holiday Collection is all about self-love, positivity, good vibes. Have a Colourful Christmas and treat yourself or a loved one to one of these failsafe gift sets. There truly is something for everyone within this collection – from your novice mother-in-law, to teachers you are stumped for a nice gift idea, to your bestie you know inside out. Bare by Vogue Holiday sets truly are the No Brainer gift that everyone will love!

Ultimate Kit (RRP €65 – worth €87)

The Ultimate Kit is packed with everything you need for a full body routine, from the Best-Selling Dark foam, to the coveted Self Tan Eraser. This set also includes the widely adored face tanning mist in medium, and our skin perfecting instant tan in shade dark. The instant tan is easy to apply and not only evens out skin tone for a silky-smooth tan but also hides any imperfections and enhances skin tone. Achieve a rainproof, natural looking tan quickly and easily, with just one application of the instant tan. When you are ready to refresh your tan and have the perfect clear canvas, Bare by Vogue Self-Tan Eraser aims to give you the ultimate experience by allowing you to remove your tan quickly and gently without scrubbing. Its rich hydrating formula locks in moisture leaving your skin feeling nourished, smoother, and super soft. Infused with botanicals Goji Berry, Oatmeal, Chamomile, Pomegranate, and Grapefruit, our effective self-tan eraser helps to promote natural skin health and preps and primes the skin for your next Bare by Vogue tanning application.

Best Sellers (RRP €42 – worth €51)

Includes the Best-Selling Products: Self Tan Foam & Face Tanning Mist

Our award winning luxuriously rich self-tanning foam is formulated with naturally derived ingredients and valuable proteins that will enhance skin elasticity and its overall appearance whilst leaving skin supple and firm. Bare by Vogue's self- tanning foam boasts some of nature's finest skin-enriching ingredients Goji Berry, Oatmeal, Chamomile, Pomegranate, and Grapefruit, all contributing to the promotion of skin health and the ultimate glow. The light-textured instant formula is packed with naturally derived ingredients and beneficial Super Peptides which help to smooth, plump, firm, and improve skin elasticity. Achieve a natural looking facial tan that lasts for days, in just one application with the Face Tanning Mist. A clear, lightweight facial spray made with sustainable moisturising and firming ingredients for quick-drying, natural looking results. Contains skin-loving extracts of oatmeal and chamomile; rich in a diverse range of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories that combat harmful free-radicals (such as pollution and UV), while soothing redness, blemishes and irritability.

Body Glow (RRP €30 – worth €45)

Including the Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator and Body Brush.

Using the Bare by Vogue Body Illuminator, you can elongate and slim parts of the body by highlighting down the center while shading the edges. The hydrating Body Illuminator gives a sun-kissed shimmer while reflecting light for the ultimate glowy finish. The water-based formula blends seamlessly into the skin to minimize blemishes, cover imperfections and smooth the skin’s appearance for a radiance that is both water and transfer resistant. It is also enriched with amino acids such as Goji Berry and Pomegranate which nourish the skin while improving skin tone and texture, as well as Vitamin A & C for radiant, glowing skin and Hyaluronic Acid for extra hydration. The Bare by Vogue Body Brush hasd ultra-soft bristles to give an even application while gliding over the face and body. The angled brush is perfect for reaching difficult areas, such as the hands, elbows, knees and feet, while its thickness gives control while contouring and defining both face and body.

Skin Saviours (RRP €40 – worth €53)

(Available in: Dark Foam & Medium Serum, Medium Foam & Light Serum)

This set includes a Self-Tanning Foam and A Face Tanning Serum

Meet our wonder product! Take your tanning to the next level with Bare by Vogue William’s Face Tanning Serums. It's self-tan and skincare all-in-one. This product has been specifically created with the face in mind and offers the perfect hybrid of a truly efficacious skincare serum, paired with sunless tan, to deliver the ultimate glow. Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients to deeply nourish the complexion this serum leaves you with a natural-looking, bronzed glow. The lightweight formula, formulated with skin-loving super-food ingredients, blends easily into the skin to instantly soften and hydrate, all while creating a buildable just-back-from-holidays glow. Saturated with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this serum draws moisture into the skin, deeply penetrating the pores with intense hydration and also helps to even skin tone and minimize the appearance of pigmentation.

This super-serum delivers an instant wave of nourishing hydration thanks to it’s skin-loving superfood ingredients, including:

Carrot Extract – Helps to soothe dry, parched skin

Hydrolysed Sesame Protein – Provides moisture and helps to improve the skin’s appearance

Oat Lipids – Balances the skin’s natural lipids and protects the skin barrier

Vitamin E – A powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from free radical damage, and environmental pollution

Pomegranate Extract – Natural astringent to help protect skin against the environment and free radical damage

Peptide Complex – Smoothes & softens the skin, and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines

The Bare by Vogue Holiday Collection is available to purchase now, in pharmacies, Dunnes Stores and good retailers nationwide.