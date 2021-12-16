Vogue Williams announces she’s writing a children’s book

Expectant mum Vogue Williams has announced the very exciting news that she’s written a children’s book, which is due to hit the shelves next year.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the radio presenter shared an adorable video of her three-year-old son Theodore announcing the special news.

“My mummy has written a book, and I’m excited,” Theodore sweetly said, standing in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree.

“Woo wooooo!!!! So excited to be writing my first ever children’s book with @newfrontierpublishinguk with beautiful illustrations from Tilia Rand-Bell,” 36-year-old Vogue excitedly wrote in the caption.

“Jump for the Stars will be published October 2022 and is based on what I know Theodore and Gigi will love. I hope your babies will love the book too,” she sweetly added.

Of course it wasn’t long until Vogue’s friends and family rushed to the comment section to wish her congratulations, as Irish presenter Angela Scanlon wrote, “Such gorgeous news,” followed by a stream of praise-hands emojis.

“Oh what a cutie. Huge congrats,” gushed Pippa O’Connor.

“We are just as excited for Jump for the Stars as Theodore! Lots to come next year,” commented Vogue’s publisher, New Frontier.

This wasn’t the only bit of news Vogue had to share today though, as the Dublin native revealed that she’s stepping down from her Sunday morning presenting duties on iHeart radio, to be replaced by fellow presenter Katrina Ridley.

“What a brilliant almost two years it’s been at @thisisheart,” Vogue explained on Instagram. “I’m signing off from my Sunday morning show but just found out the amazing news that my pal and fab presenter @katrina_ridley is taking over!”

“I adore radio, I loved working with Heart but I was finding it hard having no days off most weeks. Sunday is gonna be my chill day, lazy mornings with my babies and Spen!” Vogue lovingly added, referring to her Made in Chelsea star hubby, Spencer Matthews.