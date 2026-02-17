Vogue Williams announced as St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

News just in – Vogue Williams has just been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 National St. Patrick's Day Parade and we think this is a great choice!

The Dublin-born broadcaster, author and businesswoman will lead the parade through the capital on 17 March, taking centre stage as Ireland celebrates its biggest annual knees-up. And before you ask… yes, she's absolutely buzzing about it.

"It's a real honour to be asked to serve as Grand Marshal of the National St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2026," Vogue said. "Growing up in Dublin, St. Patrick's Day has always been a special time for me and leading the Parade through the city is something I've always dreamed of."

She added that she's particularly thrilled about this year's theme. "I'm delighted with the theme of roots this year, as I will talk up my home country and what I love about being Irish any time I get the chance. It's going to be such an incredible day of celebration, and I'm really looking forward to sharing it with people from home and from the Irish community around the world."

What's the 2026 Festival all about?

St. Patrick's Festival 2026 will run from 14-17 March and this year's theme is 'Roots'. It's all about identity, belonging and shared stories across generations. Basically exploring where we come from, what grounds us and how we grow together as a community. Pretty fitting for our national celebration when you think about it.

The parade itself is set to be massive. We're talking 12 large-scale floats from independent parade companies, over 150 artists and around 3,000 participants bringing the streets of Dublin to life. There'll be music, street theatre, dance, comedy, craft and all sorts of participatory performances happening across the city.

One special addition this year? The Rotunda Hospital and The Rotunda Foundation will make their very first parade appearance. They'll have a custom float designed by ArtFX celebrating one of Dublin's most historic institutions. If that doesn't give you a little swell of pride, nothing will.

Why Vogue?

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, explained the choice perfectly. "Vogue represents a modern Ireland – confident, creative and outward-looking – while remaining deeply connected to home. She embodies the energy and ambition of a global Ireland, and her journey reflects the lived experience of so many of our people at home and abroad."

He's not wrong. Vogue has built an impressive career spanning broadcasting, fashion and entrepreneurship while always staying proudly, loudly Irish. She's the kind of person who champions Irish creativity wherever she goes and never misses a chance to big up home. That authenticity is exactly what the festival is celebrating.

Festival Artistic Director Aoife Carry was equally enthusiastic about the appointment. "We are thrilled to have Vogue Williams as Grand Marshal, a figure who embodies the spirit of contemporary Ireland and brings an infectious energy, warmth and authenticity to this role."

The practical bits

Over half a million spectators are expected along the parade route this year. If you can't make it in person, RTÉ One will broadcast the whole thing live and you can catch it internationally on RTÉ Player. So even if you're stuck at work or nursing a hangover from the night before, you won't miss out completely.

For those who want the full VIP experience, a limited number of Grandstand Seats and Hospitality Packages will be available through the festival website.

The festival is also putting serious effort into accessibility this year. The Relaxed Parade Space will return, delivered by Dublin City Council in partnership with AsIAm and supported by Bank of Ireland, Neuroconvergence Ireland and Neurodiversity Ireland. It's designed for neurodivergent audiences and anyone who benefits from a calmer environment… which sounds appealing even if you're just not a fan of massive crowds.

Sustainability is another big focus. The festival is building on its Climate Action Plan and has partnered with Kia as official vehicle partner for the fifth year running. There's strong emphasis on reuse, upcycling and environmentally responsible production throughout.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke T.D. noted that the festival "marks the beginning of the traditional tourism season, when we welcome visitors from near and far to experience our culture, creativity and warm hospitality."

The full Festival Programme is available now at www.stpatricksfestival.ie and will keep getting updated as more events are announced. Time to start planning those outfits…