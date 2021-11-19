Vogue Williams among stars set to appear on Ask Me Anything

If you’re stuck for things to do this Saturday night, then worry not! RTÉ have just announced the line-up of stars set to sit down with Angela Scanlon during her new talk show, Ask Me Anything.

Fade Street graduate, fake tan aficionado, podcaster and wannabe royal-in-waiting Vogue Williams chats to Angela about her pregnancy morning/all day sickness; deep fake porn; coping with unsolicited judgement on her parenting decisions and the top baby names that are currently in the running for her third child with hubby, Spencer Matthews.

Best-selling author, social activist and Rialto fashionista Emma Dabiri speaks to Angela about one of her super fans – President Michael D. Higgins; sleep deprivation; the politicization of armpit hair and scaling clothes mountains at rag yards to help her mum out when she was a kid.

Stand-up comedian and proud husband Patrick Kielty tells Angela how he was mistaken for Italian secret service at the Pope's funeral; the comedic tips he got from his hero Billy Connolly and how he wooed his wife Cat Deeley with a Beverly Hills brunch love story worthy of a rom com!

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit, and affectionate slagging to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything.

Join Angela and the crew this Saturday night on RTÉ One at 9:50pm. The eight-part series runs until December 11th.