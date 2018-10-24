Vogue responds to Kendall Jenner’s controversial photo shoot

Kendall Jenner has found herself in the midst of controversy again.

This time, it all started when she wore an afro for a photo shoot with Vogue magazine.

The 22-year-old model posed for the photos alongside model Imaan Hamman as part of a series in the November issue of the magazine and online to honour the 15th anniversary of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

Kendall is seen wearing an afro next to Imaan, whose hair is straightened.

Followers quickly slammed the images, taken by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, in the comments, with people to asking why she had been cast instead of a model whose hair was naturally styled like that.

One wrote, ''why did you use a white celebrity for this shoot instead of a person of colour who rocks this hair naturally'' while another said, ''African Americans were forced to straighten their f$$ing hair in America in order to get jobs.''

Another said, ''if you wore your hair natural it had to be cut short. Hell, the military only allowed dreads two years ago. So GTFOH with 'Blacks straighten their hair'. If we weren’t forced to, I can only hope we wouldn't it! It’s appropriation!"

Vogue has issued a response to this backlash, stating how they were supposed to evoke a nostalgic aesthetic reminiscent of the early 20th century.

They said, ''the image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the '60s and the early '70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras.''

They continued, ''we apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."

However, not everyone had a problem with the hairstyle.

One person wrote, ''I see a teased hair waiting for a beehive! Thatz all!"

Another said, ''all the anger about this is nonsense. Even if the intent was to be an afro its hella not! Look at our black kings and queens and google what an afro looks like! Angry for nothing."

What do you think – massive overreaction or fair enough?